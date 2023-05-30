31 ATVs, dirt bikes confiscated in Buffalo

The total number of ATVs or dirt bikes seized since 2021 is over 315 according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department continued what has seemingly become a start of summer tradition, seizing ATVs and dirt bikes, and ticketing drivers who are out illegally on city streets.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, a joint operation involving New York State Police, the Buffalo Police Department, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, 31 additional vehicles were confiscated.

The total number of ATVs or dirt bikes seized since 2021 is over 315 according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke at a Tuesday press conference.

"It's that they're putting their lives and the lives of other people at risk," said Mayor Brown.

Like other past operations, the one over the weekend involved a helicopter and a Buffalo Police Officer onboard as a spotter.

"They know the streets, they know the neighborhoods, they're able to call down to officers on the ground and help corral and get these vehicles taken off the streets," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Dirt bikes and ATVs buzzing down city streets are not a new issue, in fact around the same time in 2022 and 2021, city officials shared similar numbers.

A bounty program where neighbors can call in reports for illegal vehicles was debuted several years ago and the Commissioner said a few rewards have been paid out.

As noted back in 2021 by then Police Captain Joseph Renaldo, more often than not neighbors are just happy knowing their tip led to a dirt bike or ATV being taken off the streets.

In terms of new methods for stopping this reoccurring problem, Gramaglia said adding speed bumps in certain trouble spots like the Erie Basin Marina and along Furhmann Boulevard has helped. He'd like to see more speed bumps installed in other areas.

But until this issue truly stops, the Commissioner said seizure will continue to be the Buffalo Police Department's primary tool.

"We want the public to do that right thing. We don't want our police and law enforcement to be in the position of having to confiscate these vehicles for public safety and quality of life," said Mayor Byron Brown.

Anyone who sees an ATV or dirt bike on a City of Buffalo street can call 311 or the BPD non-emergency number at 716-853-2222 and report it. In the event of an emergency 911 is also acceptable.

While Commissioner Gramaglia explained that the confiscated bikes could be disassembled in 30 days there is a way for those charged to repossess their vehicle.

"If they can be legally registered and insured the owner has to go to the DMV with proof of ownership to get them legally registered. They'll have to have the insurance paperwork, then they'll have to go to city hall, pay the impound storage fee, and then they can be released," Gramaglia said.