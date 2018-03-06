BUFFALO, NY — Thousands took part in the 30th annual Kids Run Saturday morning.

More than 5,000 runners took part in the 1.8-mile race around Delaware Park. The event has become well-known for hosting some of Western New York's youngest racers, including mini races for children between the ages of 2 and 5. This year included the first-ever Diaper Derby.

"We want to instill these healthy habits while they're young. We know, studies have shown and found, if people live healthy lifestyles and eat and exercise and live those healthy ways, they can prevent some very serious illnesses and conditions like diabetes and cancer and so on, so it's all about prevention," said Carrie Meyer of the Independent Health Foundation.

