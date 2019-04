NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Crews are working to right a 300-ton crane after it overturned near the NY Power Authority intakes along the Niagara Scenic Parkway Tuesday morning.

The crane, belonging to sub-contractor Clark Rigging, was being put in position to assist in upcoming conduit work when the mishap occurred, according to Power Authority spokesperson Lou Paonessa.

Paonessa said the incident will not impact that work, which is set to take place over the course of the next two weeks.