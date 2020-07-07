3-year-old reported missing in Chautauqua County, found dead in pool

New York State Police say the child did not have a life vest on.

GERRY, N.Y. — A 3-year-old child died Monday after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool in the Town of Gerry, according to New York State Police.

The child was reported missing on Damon Hill Road at 4:40 p.m. While troopers were responding, the child was found at the bottom of the pool. Troopers say the child did not have a life vest on.

Troopers and a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy administered life saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The child was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.