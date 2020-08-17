3-year-old injured after falling out of moving vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A toddler is being treated for injuries at Oishei Children's Hospital after apparently falling out of a moving vehicle.
Buffalo Police say it happened Monday afternoon when the 3-year-old girl apparently opened the sliding door of a van and fell out in the area of the Rt. 198 and Parkside. The van stopped and the child's mother grabbed the her and put her back in the van.
A witness followed the van and police were able to stop it in the area of Fillmore and Northland. The Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit was called.
The condition of the child is not available.