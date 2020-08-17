3-year-old injured after falling out of moving vehicle

Buffalo Police say the child apparently opened the sliding door of a van and fell out in the area of the 198 and Parkside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A toddler is being treated for injuries at Oishei Children's Hospital after apparently falling out of a moving vehicle.

Buffalo Police say it happened Monday afternoon when the 3-year-old girl apparently opened the sliding door of a van and fell out in the area of the Rt. 198 and Parkside. The van stopped and the child's mother grabbed the her and put her back in the van.

A witness followed the van and police were able to stop it in the area of Fillmore and Northland. The Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit was called.