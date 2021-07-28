3-year-old girl makes full recovery after being found lifeless at bottom of pool in West Seneca

Police say Stella was out of her parents sight for only a few moments when the incident occured.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is reminding parents of a few pool safety tips following an incident over the weekend where a 3-year-old girl was found lifeless at the bottom of her family's pool.

Police say Stella was out of her parents' sight for only a few moments when the incident occurred. Stella's father performed life-saving CPR with the help of a neighbor until first responders arrived. Stella was later taken to the hospital and was able to make a full recovery.

The West Seneca Police Department shared a long post on Facebook Tuesday evening with a happy photo.

According to the post, Stella's parents stopped by the police department to thank them for their help and their support, saying the officers checked on the family throughout the night.

West Seneca Police say incidents such as this are not "due to a lack in supervision but a mere brief lapse," adding that drowning is preventable.

Here are a few tips from the West Seneca Police Department to keep in mind: