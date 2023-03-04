3 WNY businesses give away free deck to local veteran, deck now complete

Gerald Tidd of North Tonawanda has a new deck this morning after he won the deck from a competition he was nominated for by his daughter.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Gerald Tidd of North Tonawanda has a new deck this spring after he won the deck from a competition he was nominated for by his daughter.

Decked Out WNY, Len-Co Lumber, and Fiberon team up every year to give back to veterans in particular.

Kathy Phinney said her father always tries to give back to people and does it all while in a wheelchair. Tidd said he still can't believe he won and that he looks forward to enjoying the deck during the summer.

"I am probably doing to get a party in. Invite my friends and kids over and have hotdogs and a steak roast. It's so nice of them," Tidd said.