3 tractor trailers damaged in 3 separate incidents after hitting City of Tonawanda bridges

Police say no one was injured in the incidents, nor were the overpasses damaged. However, it did cause severe damage to all of the tractor trailers involved.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda Police Department says three different trucks have been damaged over the past week from three separate incidents involving trucks hitting bridge overpasses.

Police say the first incident happened on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., when a tractor trailer, loaded with pallets of empty liquor bottles, hit the Young Street bridge. The tractor trailer, driven by Brain Toomer, 59, of Ohio was on its way to a distillery when the incident occurred. The crash split the trailer in half, according to police.

The second crash happened on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., when a rented Penske box truck hit the overpass on East Niagara Street near the canal, according to police. Officers say the truck was empty and the driver, Juaron Burns, 25, of Buffalo wasn't injured.

The third crash also happened at the Young Street bridge on Saturday around 4:18 a.m. The tractor trailer was being driven by David Omorojoe, 51, of Texas. Officers say Omorojoe continued driving until he was stopped on Delaware Street by police.