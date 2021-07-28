3 swimmers rescued from strong current in Lake Erie

Deputies say three people were swimming near Ripley Beach when a strong current pulled one of the individuals away from the beach.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — First responders were called to Ripley Beach on Lake Erie Tuesday afternoon to help rescue three swimmers.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, three people were swimming near Ripley Beach when a strong current pulled one of the individuals away from the shore. The individual then started to have trouble swimming.

The two other swimmers helped the third individual get to the cliff face, but due to the current, they were unable to get back to the beach.

The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team and the Ripley Fire Department were called to the beach around 1:15 p.m.

The Fuller Hose Water Rescue Team of North East and the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team were able to help two people off the cliff face. Deputies say the third individual climbed up the cliff to safety.