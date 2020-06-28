3 people taken to local hospitals following rollover accident in Lancaster

The Lancaster Police Department says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on Genesee Street near Transit Road.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a single car rollover accident, which happened Saturday afternoon on Genesee Street near Transit Road.

Police say three people in the car were taken to local hospitals. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Firefighters from the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Association were also at the scene due to gas leaking from the vehicle, according to Lancaster Police.

Genesee Street was shut down in both directions from Transit Road to Stutzman Road around 5 p.m., and people were asked to avoid the area. The road was reopened just before 7 p.m.