TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Three people were hurt following an accident in the Town of Tonawanda.

The accident happened on Henderson Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say a BMW was travel eastbound on Henderson when it lost control, hit a street light and tree, before rolling over several times and coming to rest in front of home.

Three males in their 20s had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken to local hospitals.