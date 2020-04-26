BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were treated and released from Erie County Medical Center after a two-car crash early Sunday morning in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police are investigating crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Ferry Street and Michigan Avenue.

Police say a Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Michigan Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Sentra going west on East Ferry.

The Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 26-year-old man, rolled over several times and struck other vehicles.

The 26-year-old man was transported to ECMC following the accident, where he was treated and released.

A 28-year-old woman and her passenger in the Nissan Sentra were also treated and released, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

