Local News

3 officers injured after shooting near Ferry and Fillmore after police chase

BPD said three officers were shot after a police chase.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue Tuesday night. 

BPD said three officers were shot after a police chase.

The officers were taken to ECMC. The injuries to the officers appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.  

2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin is at the scene of the shooting and has observed a large police presence in the area of East Ferry and Humboldt.

Rob Hackford is at ECMC where the police officers were taken.  Buffalo Police are expected to hold a press conference to give an update around 8:30 p.m.  You can watch the press conference on WGRZ.COM.

Buffalo Police are also near Sprenger and Doat collecting evidence.

Credit: WGRZ

 

