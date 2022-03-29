3 officers injured after shooting near Ferry and Fillmore after police chase

BPD said three officers were shot after a police chase.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue Tuesday night.

The officers were taken to ECMC. The injuries to the officers appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

BREAKING: BPD says 3 officers struck by gunfire during pursuit. The injuries to the officers appear to be non-life threatening. Multiple individuals in custody at this time — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) March 29, 2022

2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin is at the scene of the shooting and has observed a large police presence in the area of East Ferry and Humboldt.

BREAKING: We’re currently on East Ferry by Humboldt…huge BPD presence… caution tape is up…working to figure out what’s happening. I’m hearing this could involve more than one police officer injured at this scene. Stand by… @Robert_Hackford and I are working on team cov. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/5zwDTorB0X — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) March 29, 2022

Rob Hackford is at ECMC where the police officers were taken. Buffalo Police are expected to hold a press conference to give an update around 8:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference on WGRZ.COM.

#BREAKING: A @BPDAlerts spokesperson said to expect a briefing at ECMC about 3 officers being shot. They have non-life threatening injuries.



Police vehicles are stationed along the road to the emergency department. A helicopter is overhead. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/0Kh5108Oev — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) March 29, 2022