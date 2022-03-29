3 officers injured after shooting near Ferry and Fillmore after police chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue Tuesday night.
BPD said three officers were shot after a police chase.
The officers were taken to ECMC. The injuries to the officers appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin is at the scene of the shooting and has observed a large police presence in the area of East Ferry and Humboldt.
Rob Hackford is at ECMC where the police officers were taken. Buffalo Police are expected to hold a press conference to give an update around 8:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference on WGRZ.COM.
Buffalo Police are also near Sprenger and Doat collecting evidence.