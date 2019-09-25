Members of the Niagara University women's swimming team are suing the school saying that they were sexually harassed by members of the men's swim team and that the coach knew about it.

The lawsuit was filed by a current swimmer, a former swimmer who graduated, and another student who quit the team. The women say they were repeatedly ridiculed and harassed by the men and the coach refused to do anything about it, saying "boys will be boys."

Niagara University released the following statement:

We are aware of a lawsuit that was recently filed in federal court.

Niagara University's foremost priority is the well-being of every member of our campus community. We proceed with due diligence to examine any issue that is brought forward that may compromise our culture, while ensuring that we do not rush to judgment or reach conclusions before the completion of the process. Where it is necessary and appropriate, the university engages independent investigators.

To ensure the integrity of the process, and out of respect for every individual involved, we do not comment on ongoing matters.

The full lawsuit can be read below:

