Three adults charged with providing alcohol to kids under 17 appeared in a Lewiston courtroom Tuesday night.

The three are accused of letting teens drink in the same home where a 17-year-old is accused of sexually abusing multiple teenage girls.

Tuesday night, a judge in Lewiston adjourned the case until next month.

In November, New York State Police arrested Tricia Vacanti, Gary Sullo, and Jessica Long and accused them of supplying alcohol to kids under 17. Vacanti and Sullo face multiple misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Police investigated complaints, going back as far as December of 2016 for Sullo, where the couple is alleged to have supplied alcohol to teens. Long is accused of providing alcohol once last April.

The crimes are alleged to have happened in a Mountain View Drive home in Lewiston. It is the same home where a now 18-year-old is accused of raping and sexually abusing 15 and 16-year-old girls when he was 17. That teen's attorney, Barry Covert, told 2 On Your Side Tuesday that his client has pleaded not guilty to the charges and he has no further comment.

According to the Buffalo News, the adults have also pleaded not guilty. In court Tuesday, the judge adjourned the case until next month.

Attorney Joel Daniels represents Sullo.

"Like everything else, you try and resolve it favorably, and at the end of the day if you can't resolve it favorable, then it will be tried," said Daniels.

Daniels had this to say about the defendants who were in court Tuesday.

"They're not happy about this, you can appreciate that, but we're, we're doing our best. We're defending these cases and we're confident," said Daniels.

The four defendants remain out on bail. Vacanti, Sullo, and Long are scheduled to be back in court February 26.