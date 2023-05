Fire investigators estimate $240,000 in damage was caused to the structure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting three adults after a massive house fire in the City of Buffalo Sunday afternoon around 4:30.

According to fire officials, the fire started on the first floor of the house on West Balcom Street.

Three firefighters were injured and were transported to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.