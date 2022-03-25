3 families displaced following Chautauqua County fire

Fire investigators say the fire started on a kitchen range, then proceeded to spread throughout the room.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Three families are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a fire late Thursday night in Chautauqua County.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the blaze broke out just before 10:30 p.m. at a house on Washington Street in the Village of Westfield. The house was said to be a multi-family apartment.

Fire investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation determined that the fire started on a kitchen range, then proceeded to spread throughout the room.

No one was injured in the blaze; however, three families have been displaced.