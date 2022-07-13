3 Erie County Sheriff Deputies have been injured on the job this week

Sheriff John Garcia says the most recent incident occurred on Tuesday during a narcotics charge arrest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced that a third ECSO deputy has been injured. This is the third deputy to be injured in a two-day span. All three officers were hospitalized.

Two deputies were injured Monday, including one who was allegedly pushed and punched by a suspect. The injured deputy was treated and released at ECMC for a concussion as well as elbow and shoulder injuries.

The suspect Cody Sundown, 31, was charged with a felony account of assaulting a police officer, a felony count of assault with intent to cause physical injury and a felony count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and harassment.

The other deputy injured on Monday was taken to the hospital following exposure to fentanyl.

Deputy Bartholomew responded with deputies to Belcher and New Oregon roads in the Town of North Collins for a vehicle that was in a ditch. A female passenger was found unresponsive in the vehicle along with syringes on the floor, according to the sheriff's office.

While searching for identification of the female, 31-year-old Megan Duncan, Bartholomew came across syringes in her belongings. Shortly after that, another deputy noticed Bartholomew was kneeling on the ground in discomfort.

Deputies learned that fentanyl was allegedly in the vehicle and Bartholomew had been exposed, according to the sheriff's office.

Bartholomew was administered two doses of Narcan from North Collins EMS personnel and taken to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital. He was evaluated and later released Tuesday morning.

Duncan was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained during the crash. Duncan has outstanding warrants from the Town of Amherst and was set to be released to police custody following her treatment according to the sheriff's office.

A third incident occurred Tuesday during the arrest of 50-year-old Jose Santiago of Buffalo, according to Garcia.

Around 5:15 p.m., deputies conducted a search around 330 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca when Santiago was allegedly observed in a drug transaction, according to the sheriff's office.

Santiago entered a parked vehicle and deputies then approached. The suspect then allegedly attempted to flee the deputies.

While Santiago was attempting to flee, he allegedly struck an ECSO vehicle, causing mild damage to both vehicles.

Then Santiago allegedly attempted to flee by foot and reportedly discarded a kilogram of cocaine, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies apprehended Santiago after a brief struggle. The sheriff's office reports that Santiago caused a catastrophic injury to a deputy's left leg during the pursuit.

The deputy is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery, according to the sheriff's office.