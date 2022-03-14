Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating blaze on Youngstown Wilson Road

Deputies were called to a residence on Youngstown Wilson Road in the Town of Porter just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fire.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that took the lives of three dogs and a cat over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a residence on Youngstown Wilson Road in the Town of Porter just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fire. Upon arrival, deputies confirmed it was a fully involved structure fire. Subsequently, members of the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company were able to put out the blaze.

The residents weren't home when the fire broke out; however, it's believed that three dogs and one cat were killed in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The house is believed to be a total loss. According to the sheriff's office, the American Red Cross was called in to help the residents.