3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots

The photos in this combo, released by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, show the three National Guard members killed when a helicopter crashed in Mendon, NY, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. They are, from left: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, age 54, from Rochester, NY; Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, age 39, from Honeoye Falls, NY; and Chief Warrant Officer Two Daniel Prial, age 30, from Rochester, NY.

MENDON, N.Y. — Officials say the three National Guard members killed when a helicopter crashed in an upstate New York field this week were experienced pilots with past deployments to Afghanistan.

 Killed in the crash near Rochester were 54-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls and 30-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Prial of Rochester. 

The NYSP say Koch was a Division Civilian Pilot in their Aviation Unit.  He was recently honored last year  by the Red Cross for his efforts in helping to rescue an 11-year-old boy in Wyoming County who was injured.

An Army Safety Investigation team arrived at the site Thursday from Fort Rucker in Alabama.

