Fourth of July carnival planned at Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence delayed one day

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Fourth of July carnival at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence that was scheduled to begin Friday night has been delayed by one day.

The heavy rains forced organizers to cancel Friday's activities. They hope to open the carnival Saturday morning at 11am.

There, you can ride all the rides, play games, eat food, and even get your face painted.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets start at $10. Tickets are $20 for a wristband to ride all the rides. Kids ages 2 and under are allowed in for free.

There will be fireworks at dusk on Sunday.

All tickets will be purchased at the Great Pumpkin Farm.