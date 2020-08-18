3 arrested in Allegany County underage drinking crackdown

Three workers at different locations were cited and given appearance tickets for selling alcohol to minors.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — On Saturday the New York State Police cited three businesses and their employees in an underage drinking crackdown in Allegany County.

The State Police checked eight establishments for compliance with underage drinking laws. Three of the eight places checked have been accused of selling alcohol to somebody under the age of 21.

State Police arrested and issued appearance tickets to the three people who are said to have sold to minors. The people and businesses who were cited were:

Nicole Price, 45. An employee at Crosby's on State Route 19 in Scio.

Elizabeth Fraser, 62. An employee of Hanson Farms on State Route 19 in Fillmore.

An unidentified 18-year-old Dollar General Employee in Belfast.