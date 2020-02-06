3 arrested for attempted robbery in Amherst

Police responded to the VILLA retail store in the Town of Amherst early Tuesday morning.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police Department say three people were arrested for attempted robbery after they were allegedly caught fleeing from the VILLA store early Tuesday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the VILLA on Main Street in the Town of Amherst after getting a report of a possible burglary. Police said as officers got to the store, they saw the front door smashed out and there was a red Toyota SUV fleeing the scene.

The SUV was stopped and police arrested three Buffalo residents, according to the department. Avery Stone, 20, Trinity Diggs, 20, and Jennifer Fredrick, 26 have been charged with attempted burglary, criminal mischief, conspiracy and possession of burglar tools.