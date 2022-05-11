3 arrested following police chase through Buffalo

The DA's office said the suspects are accused of being involved in a chase that crossed several neighborhoods in the city.

The alleged driver of the vehicle is 21-year-old Jalon T. Caddele of Buffalo. The DA's office said he was arraigned Tuesday morning. He is facing charges for unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and two vehicle and traffic law violations for driving without a license and failure to stop at stop signs.

Jayda K. Caddele, 18, of Buffalo, was allegedly sitting in the backseat during the chase. She was also arraigned Tuesday morning and is facing a charge of menacing a police officer or peace officer.

The DA's office said a 15-year-old male is also facing a charge for the obstruction of governmental administration. His case will be handled in family court because of his age.

According to police, on Monday around 12:30 p.m., police tried to make a traffic stop near Main and Utica when a chase begin. Police said the driver allegedly refused to stop. And as the vehicle was driving northbound on Delaware Avenue, the backseat passenger Jayda allegedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun in the direction of the police patrol vehicle.

The chase continued from Main Street onto the Kensington Expressway and the Scajaquada Expressway and into the city’s West Side.

Jalon is accused of failing to stop at stop signs along Richmond Avenue before the pursuit ended on Oxford Avenue near West Ferry Street. No weapon was recovered, police said.

The DA's office said Jalon was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.

Jayda is being held without bail. She is scheduled to return on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing.