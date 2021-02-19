Second phase of Buffalo History Museum restoration project underway

$2 million work will focus on guest amenities, including new restrooms and HVAC system.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Work is getting underway on the next phase of restoration work at the Buffalo History Museum.

The construction is part of the 'Restore, Reactivate, Reconnect' capital campaign to restore one-third of the total space within the museum.

The latest work will entail improving guest amenities, including new restrooms and a new HVAC system, as well as floor, wall and ceiling restoration. During this phase, the Museum's primary location will be closed from February 21 through March 30.

However, the Museum's Resource Center at 459 Forest Ave. will be open Thursdays-Saturdays from 10 AM - 5 PM February 27 to March 27. Advanced registration is encouraged.

“Our building is the only one created for the 1901 Pan American Exposition meant to serve the community beyond the Exposition,” said Melissa Brown, Executive Director of The Buffalo History Museum. “2021 marks the Pan Am building’s 120th anniversary. We can’t image a better way to honor that legacy than by restoring and reuniting the gallery space under our portico as part of our commitment to be a welcoming, safe place of gathering for all in our community.”