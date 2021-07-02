2nd-alarm fire rips through Riverside neighborhood building

The smoke was so thick at the Enterprise Folding Box Company, the scene could be seen from the Southtowns on Route 5.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A warehouse in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood was the scene of a second-alarm fire on Friday evening.

A 2 On Your Side crew arrived at an unoccupied warehouse on Isabelle Street and could see black smoke billowing from the structure. 2 On Your Side spoke with the owner of Enterprise Box Company, who clarified that the building is not associated with theirs.

The owner said the building had been a trouble spot and that there was a fire in a portion of that building recently. Attempts to get the City of Buffalo to address the building had been made.

Buffalo firefighters at the scene said they believed the warehouse was abandoned.

By 8 p.m. much of the fire had been knocked down, but crews continued to blast water into the structure as hot spots popped up over the roof line.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.