Olean man admits to cyberstalking

Starting in September 2020, the U.S. Attorney's office says Wenke began to harass and threaten the lawyer, sending more than 76 emails, leaving a voicemail and making two phone calls to the attorney's firm. Wenke also tried to visit the law office in person, in addition to making numerous fake internet reviews of the firm. In several of the messages, he also made reference to possessing firearms and having familiarity with explosives.