Olean man admits to cyberstalking

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Olean man, upset with the representation a lawyer was providing his acquaintance, has admitted to cyberstalking that person.
The U.S. Attorney's office says Luke Marshall Wenke, 29, threatened to injure the Minnesota attorney, identified only as 'R.G.'.
Starting in September 2020, the U.S. Attorney's office says Wenke began to harass and threaten the lawyer, sending more than 76 emails, leaving a voicemail and making two phone calls to the attorney's firm. Wenke also tried to visit the law office in person, in addition to making numerous fake internet reviews of the firm. In several of the messages, he also made reference to possessing firearms and having familiarity with explosives.
The Olean man faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he appears before US District Court John Sinatra, Jr. in August for sentencing.