29-year-old man shot in Buffalo while sitting in vehicle on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning while sitting inside of a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue, between Myrtle Avenue and East Eagle Street, just after 12:30 a.m.
Police say a 29-year-old Amherst man was shot and taken to ECMC by ambulance. He's currently in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip-line at (716) 847-2255.