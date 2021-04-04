29-year-old man shot in Buffalo while sitting in vehicle on Jefferson Avenue

Buffalo Police say a 29-year-old Amherst man was shot early Sunday morning. He's in stable condition at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning while sitting inside of a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue, between Myrtle Avenue and East Eagle Street, just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say a 29-year-old Amherst man was shot and taken to ECMC by ambulance. He's currently in stable condition.