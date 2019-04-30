BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire Department officials say a 29-year-old man, who was injured during a weekend fire, has died.

Buffalo Police did not list the man's name Monday, adding that a 33-year-old man remains in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The fire started around 5:50 a.m. Saturday in an upper apartment located at 199 Roslyn Street.

Three men, all from Buffalo, were hurt. Buffalo Firefighters pulled one of them from the fire.

A 25-year-old man was treated at ECMC and released.

There was an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the house and its contents, according to firefighters.

Firefighters have not said how the fire started.

