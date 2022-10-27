Walden Galleria hosting 28th annual indoor trick-or-treating event

The family-friendly event is being held on Thursday, Oct. 27 from noon to 8 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Walden Galleria is hosting its 28th annual indoor trick-or-treating event.

The family-friendly event is being held on Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near Forever 21, featuring various Halloween activities and dozens of trick-or-treating tables.

The event serves as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in neighborhoods.

Families and children of all ages are welcome to participate in the event.

Anyone looking to purchase tickets for the event can do so at the door for $5. Tickets can also be purchased online ahead of the event on the Walden Galleria website for $3.

Tickets can be purchased for two-hour time slots for the duration of the event.

All of the proceeds from the tickets will benefit the American Cancer Society of Western New York.

