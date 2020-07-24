Buffalo man sentenced to 70 years in prison for repeatedly assaulting and torturing a woman and her child

The Erie County District Attorney has called this one of the "most egregious cases of abuse that has been prosecuted by my office."

A 28-year-old Buffalo man will spend 70 years in prison as a second violent felony offender for the domestic abuse of a female victim and her son. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn called this one of the "most egregious cases of abuse that has been prosecuted by my office."

Kaiden Haynes had been in a relationship with the victim, who has a 10-year-old son. The District Attorney's office says Haynes, "with intent to seriously or permanently disfigure the victim, repeatedly whipped, burned, cut, strangled, and tortured the victim on multiple occasions over the course of 10 months."

Haynes also reportedly abused the victim's son and forced the victim and the son to hit each other.

“This is one of the most egregious cases of abuse that has been prosecuted by my office. The victim and her son suffered unspeakable violence at the hands of this defendant. I hope that they now feel safe knowing that their abuser is behind bars for a significant amount of time,” said Flynn.

In March, a jury found Haynes guilty for all 14 counts he was charged with. The jury deliberated for six hours after a two-week trial. According to Flynn, the victim and her son testified against Haynes at trial.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges, who issued the sentence, also issued on behalf of the victim and her son a final no-contact order of protection until January 23, 2097.

The District Attorney's office says the abuse began about two months after Haynes moved in with the woman and her child in March 2018, and continued until Haynes' arrest in January 2019.

Haynes repeatedly abused and tortured the victim, including strangling her on multiple occasions with an HDMI cord around her throat. This caused the woman to lose consciousness and have physical injuries.

Haynes used objects to injure both the woman and the boy, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office says Haynes' assault and torture of both the boy and the mother was also "injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the child."

Hayes is known to use other spellings of his first name, such as Kadien Haynes, according to the District Attorney's office.

Haynes was convicted of:

One count of Assault in the First Degree, a Class “B” violent felony

Eight counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class “D” violent felonies

Two counts of Strangulation in the Second Degree, Class “D” violent felonies

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class “A” misdemeanors

Haynes also pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation, after throwing urine in the face of a jail deputy while he was incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center.

The incident happened approximately 8:35 a.m. on April 7, 2020, and the deputy was wearing a mask. Haynes was given an added 15 days in jail, which is the maximum for this violation.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, help is still available during the pandemic. You can call the following numbers or visit a local emergency room: