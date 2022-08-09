2,700 fans expected for Bills Mafia tailgate in Los Angeles ahead of matchup with the Rams

The sold-out event is being hosted by the Los Angeles Bills Backers chapter.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bills fans have descended upon Los Angeles for the NFL season opener against the Rams — but they're here for more than just the game.

A huge Bills fan tailgate is scheduled for noon (PT) at the Hollywood Park Casino in Inglewood, about a mile from SoFi Stadium.

The event is sold out, and organizers say they're expecting about 2,700 people to fill the casino parking lot. Tents will be set up to provide some shade in the nearly 100 degree temperatures that are expected around midday. There will be food, music, special guest appearances by Hollywood actors and former Buffalo Bills players, and even a wing-eating contest.

"I hand delivered the wings Tuesday over to the casino where we are having this at. They are preparing them for us. (Heather Ly: And a whole lot of Labatt too?) As you saw, the news is up to date, it’s up to $31,000 worth of beer. We had to add to the order," said Anthony Mariani, co-president of the Bills Backers of Los Angeles.

It’s not much of a party right now, but the Hollywood Park Casino near SoFi Stadium will be the site of tomorrow’s big #Bills tailgate before the game against the Rams. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/qXrUlLtcJt — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) September 7, 2022

On Wednesday, Bills fans gathered at Baja Sharkeez on Pier Avenue in Hermosa Beach for a Bills Mafia welcome party. Hundreds of people dressed in blue and red exchanged greetings of "Go Bills!" and "Hey ey ey ey!" [the Shout song] as they passed each other in the street.

Among the many Bills fans in the Los Angeles area are many Western New York natives now living in Southern California. They're excited to see the excitement of other Bills fans, and they say they feel like they're back home.