27 NYS Thruway service areas will be revamped through $450M project

The upgrades will feature an expansion of food options, including Chick-fil-A. No toll or state tax dollars will be used for the project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Across the state, 27 service areas along the New York State Thruway will be revamped through a $450 million project.

The state announced on Wednesday that construction for the project will start on July 29 when 10 service plazas will be closed, though you will still be able to fill up on gas at those locations.

There will be an expansion of food options, which include:

Shake Shack

Panera

Popeyes

Burger King

Panda Express

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

Dunkin’ Donuts

Taste NY

Applegreen Convenience Store

The project will also include updates to buildings and amenities. The state says that the service areas were built in the 1950s and that the last significant enhancements happened in the 1990s.

Empire State Thruway Partners will oversee the project, which is funded by a public-private partnership. No toll or state tax dollars will be used.

"A new travel experience is on the horizon for customers as this long-anticipated project to redevelop the Thruway’s 27 service area gets underway this month," Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said in a statement.

"This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry. This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities."

in 2019, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Delaware North decided not to move forward with plans to bring the Chick-fil-A to the facility.