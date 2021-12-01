$26M nonprofit merger brings together Cantalician Center, Learning Disabilities Association

The merger has been in the works for more than two years and expected to be completed in early 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A nonprofit merger will create a $26 million agency to better serve children and adults with disabilities across Western New York.

The merger, in the works for more than two years and expected to be completed in early 2022, brings together the Cantalician Center for Learning and the Learning Disabilities Association of Western New York.

A new name and identity for the merged organization will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The combined client roster will be about 750 individuals in education, vocational training and support services.