$26,000 in community support fuels program to give art kits to students

Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology is able to distribute art kits to 100 Buffalo students thanks to the generosity of the community in this unique program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One-hundred Buffalo high school students will be using art to express themselves and bring the community together.

Volunteers from the Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology (B.C.A.T) spent this morning assembling and distributing art kits that will be delivered to students around Buffalo to give them an outlet during these troubling times.

Organizers say it is an outlet not only for creativity, but also their emotions.

"Sometimes they feel that they don't have a real voice in things that are happening around them and this is their opportunity to either show joy or sadness or anger through their art and it is up to us as adults to ask them: tell me about your art," said Gina Burkhardt, CEO of B.C.A.T.

The program was made possible by $26,000 in donations from the community.

Each teenager who takes part will create a unique art piece which will be delivered to the donor who sponsored their art kit.