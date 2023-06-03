26 Shirts creates custom shirt to help a local cancer patient

Christine Gust from Buffalo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last spring and since starting treatment it's been taking a toll on her.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Christine Gust from Buffalo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last spring and since starting treatment it's been taking a toll on her mentally, emotionally, and financially.

A friend wanted to help by reaching out to the Buffalo apparel company 26 Shirts.

So they made a custom T-shirt in her honor and the proceeds will go directly to her.

Gust told Channel 2 that she's blessed.

"There's no place like Buffalo, people come out and support people they don't even know just because it's Buffalo, and that's what we do. I feel very blessed to of been chosen and to receive a little bit of that love," Gust said.

The "Wing R'US" shirt design will be on sale now through March 19.

