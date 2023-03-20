26 Shirts to sell t-shirt for fallen Buffalo Firefighter's family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts is once again helping a Western New York family.
Every Monday, 26 Shirts releases a new t-shirt design to help raise money for local families.
This week's t-shirt design is called "Buffalo Night." Proceeds from the sales will go the family of fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno.
26 Shirts Founder Del Reid Tells 2 On Your Side, "We wanted to do something that was not really sports-centric, that really highlighted the beauty of Buffalo. And obviously, The Arno family is something that the entire city and region has really focused on supporting the past three weeks, and we thought this would be a good design to line up with that"
Arno lost his life while battling a four-alarm fire at 745 Main Street in downtown Buffalo on March 1.
Arno left behind a wife and a three-year-old daughter.
The shirts cost $26.99 (before shipping). $8 from each shirt will go to the Arno family. You can purchase a shirt online here: https://26shirts.com/collections/frontpage/products/vol-12-shirt-21-buffalo-night.