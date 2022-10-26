x
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer

Bills Mafia has also donated more than $23,000 to a GoFundMe for Sophia LaBorde.
Credit: Kimberly LaRussa

OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. 

The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo" on it. Part of the proceeds will go to Sophia LaBorde. 

Sophia was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma in June. There's no treatment plan for that type of cancer. 

However, Sophia is undergoing a clinical trial at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. She just finished her eighth round of chemo. 

Her story has gone viral on social media. Now Bills fans and even Miami Dolphins fans are trying to help her out. 

If you would like to purchase a t-shirt, click here

You can also donate to a GoFundMe that's raised more than $23,000 for Sophia here

