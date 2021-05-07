x
26 Shirts retail store to open to the public Tuesday, May 11

To date, 26 Shirts has raised over $1.1 million to benefit those in need in our community but has only been an online-only operation.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local online company that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for families in need ,will soon add a retail location where customers can shop in-person.

26 Shirts was started as an apparel company in 2013 by Del Reid and Dan Gigante ,where the sale of each time-limited available t-shirt resulted in a donation to a specific beneficiary, or a local charitable organization. Since that time, sales have generated $1.1 million for those in need.

On Tuesday, May 11, the company will open a retail location in Buffalo's Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 347. The shop will be open Monday-Friday from 10 AM until 4 PM and feature 26 Shirts’ Hall of Fame, MAFIA, and CHARGE gear along with hats, drinkware, flags, stickers, decals, socks, buttons and more. Most notably, the space houses three exclusive, never-before-seen designs.

Past beneficiary photos will be displayed on a wall near the door for customers to see. “We want to let our supporters and people stopping in know that their purchases are really making a difference for these families,: said Reid.  "They’re treating themselves to some cool new shirts, but it goes beyond that too.”

Current “volumed’ and “special edition” fundraising campaigns will continue to be available online only.

