The shirts and hoodies are selling for $27 and it will benefit the P.U.N.T foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts announced on Tuesday that it's now taking orders for its Mafia Snow Removal Services line of shirts and hoodies.

The shirts and hoodies are selling for $27 and it will benefit the P.U.N.T foundation.

The non-profit organization helps Western New York families dealing with pediatric cancer.

It was formed by former Bills punter Brian Moorman.