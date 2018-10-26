CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - Though they've never met, Del Reid was so moved by 15-year-old Payton Longo's story that he put the power of his company 26 Shirts behind an effort to get Payton and his family a wheelchair ramp.

The shirt, "I Still Call It The Ralph" is available at the 26 Shirts website, but only until November 4th, the proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go to help the Longo's build Payton a new ramp.

In the mean time, Payton continues with his love of sports, acting as scorekeeper for Maryvale High School's Baseball team, and despite being confided to a wheelchair, he has plans for a career in sports broadcasting.

