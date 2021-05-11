26 Shirts opens store at Tri-Main Center

The WNY company, previously online only, now has a showroom where you can check out the shirts before you buy them. Sales benefit local families in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts has raised more than $1.1 million for Western New York families in need since it launched in 2013. Tuesday, its co-founders and employees started a new chapter that you can go see for yourself.

"This is kind of special. We actually get to meet the people that, who themselves, are helping people through our business. And so, that means a lot to be able to do that," says 26 Shirts co-founder Del Reid.

More than seven years after starting 26 Shirts as an online shop to help families going through difficult times, Del Reid has moved down two floors at the Tri-Main Center.

As soon as you walk in, you'll see the faces of all of the families you've helped if you've bought a shirt.

"It's very humbling," Reid said. "It's really humbling to, for when people want to come alongside us and support our efforts and they want to help the people that we're helping, I mean, nothing beats it. Nothing beats it."

Reid and the team at 26 Shirts came up with the idea to open an in-person store towards the end of 2019.

"This suite naturally lends itself to having a little showroom, and so we decided let's do it," Reid said.

After a pause in the plans because of the pandemic, the store opened Tuesday with people coming in to check out the shirts for the first time in-person.

Ryan Luce is visiting Buffalo from Brooklyn, so he stopped by.

"So many people come from Buffalo, and they immigrate back down to Brooklyn and New York City, that it's nice to have a little community. So as soon as we all have the same merch, it kind of is like a unifying thing for us down there," Luce said.

Nicole Conte is the merchandising and logistics associate for 26 Shirts. She designed the new space, transforming it from an office to a place where you can check out the designs, fit, and fabric in-person for the first time.

"Up front, right when you walk in, is usually the shirt that we just shipped that we have extras of that are kind of on the front of people's minds. And then everybody loves our Mafia stuff, so I make sure that that's just right out front to the left, to the right, just like kind of like in your face when you first walk in," Conte said.

For now, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"It's so great to go into work and know that you're kind of like building something. Like, they've been around for a while, but just kind of like continuing to get the name out there, continuing to grow, it's great," Conte said.

Before Tuesday, even though it technically wasn't open to the public, sometimes people would just happen to find the old space by finding the address online.

"We are really excited to meet our customers face to face," Reid said. "We're really excited about it because, like I said, it's been so impersonal for so long, we're really excited to just get to know some of our customers a little bit more and to, you know, give them a little, maybe a little elbow bump or a socially distant high five."

Reid is also looking forward to helping more families.