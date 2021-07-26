26 Shirts honored with NYS Assembly resolution for $1 million donation milestone

The Buffalo-based company sells limited edition sports apparel to raise money for a family or charitable organization in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Assembly honored Buffalo-based t-shirt company 26 Shirts founder Del Reid and business partner Dan Gigante on Monday with a formal copy of a resolution honoring the company for donating more than $1 million to local families and companies in need.

“Such a resolution is truly humbling – and while it is a huge honor for this to have been passed under my name, I would be remiss not to mention the entire 26 Shirts staff that helps carry out this vision, along with our sponsors, and of course our fellow fans that purchase the shirts," Reid said. "We can put forth all the designs we want, but if people don’t believe in our mission and purchase the shirts, no good gets done!”

Assembly resolution K197 was adopted in April to recognize the company's generosity. Assemblyman Bill Conrad, the representative of Reid's district, meet with Reid, Gigante and staff to present a keepsake copy of the resolution.

“Del and Dan are innovators and entrepreneurs, but even more impressive than their creativity and business savvy is their commitment to community. They had this brilliant idea, for what they called a ‘social good project,’ with the number-one goal of helping people in crisis," Conrad said.

"And in doing so, Del has continued his spirited boosterism for Buffalo, while showcasing the neighborliness we so value as a region. The Majority Leader and I were proud to share the story of 26 Shirts with our colleagues, and to honor the company for setting an example of compassion and charity, for all of us here in Western New York.”

26 Shirts honored this morning with a State Assembly resolution for reaching the 1 million dollar amount in charitable donations raised. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/375wjANeBq — mluksch (@mikeluksch) July 26, 2021

The company sells a limited-edition shirt every two weeks, 26 a year, and donates the proceeds to a local family or community organization in need. The company has a special focus on health concerns or unexpected family emergencies.

26 Shirts has now raised $1.1 million for 300 people and organizations since the company started in 2013. Donations helping sick children, venerable youth, food banks, cancer research, pandemic-related initiatives and more.