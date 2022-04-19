26 Shirts has raised $1.4 million for WNY charities and families

On April 26, 26 Shirts will be celebrating their completion of 10 volumes of shirts, which has raised more than $1.4 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts, which was founded to help Western New York families and local charities in need, has raised over $1.4 million since their start.

26 Shirts sells limited edition, buffalo-themed shirts and proceeds from the sales go to those with a medical or health need, or emergency need. Each design is only available for a short time before it is retired.

On April 26, 26 Shirts will be celebrating their completion of 10 volumes of shirts.

"We are thrilled to commemorate 10 volumes of shirt campaigns that give back! It's an honor to play the role we do in the WNY community and we're looking forward to celebrating the $1.4 million that our customers have raised over the past eight and a half years," said Del Reid, the founder of 26 Shirts in a statement.

To mark the achievement, 26 Shirts is hosting a celebration party at Hydraulic Hearth on April 26 from 6 p.m. to 9pm. Guests who wear a 26 Shirts design to the party will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free 26 Shirt every month for one year.

Attendees to the party will also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive new design which will only be sold at this event. A portion of the bar sales for that evening will be donated to the PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.