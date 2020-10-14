26 Shirts commemorating Tuesday night Bills game, raising money for local woman fighting cancer

Part of the proceeds will go to Jackie Shapiro, who co-owned Mastman's Deli in Buffalo for 25 years and has also survived colon cancer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans, here's a way for you to commemorate Tuesday night's football game, and support a local woman who is fighting cancer.

Part of the proceeds from this shirt from 26 Shirts will go to Jackie Shapiro, who co-owned Mastman's Deli in Buffalo for 25 years and has also survived colon cancer. 26 Shirts says Shapiro was diagnosed with stage four mantle cell lymphoma during a routine mammogram and biopsy of suspicious lymph nodes.

Complete with Tuesday's date and start time, the shirt was designed to help you remember an unusual year.

"People can order it then file it away in their dresser drawer or attic and then 20 years from now take it out and remember all the weird things that happened in 2020," said Del Reid, owner of 26 Shirts.

If you want it you'll have to act quickly, the shirt is only available for purchase through Sunday.