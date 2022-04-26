26 shirts celebrates major milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, 26 Shirts celebrated a major milestone.
The business hosted a completion party at Hydraulic Hearth to celebrate 10 volumes of tees, raising a whopping $1.4 million in sales.
Since 2013 every shirt sold has helped families and charitable foundations in need across Western New York.
The founder Del Reid said this would not be possible without Western New Yorkers.
"We get a lot of credit for the good that gets done through 26 Shirts but really it is every person that believes in our mission, that buys our shirts, that really. our customers our partners are the ones that are doing the good. without them, without our corporate sponsors, we can't do the good that gets done."
As for future designs, the company's founder said they are always inspired by something happening in the city, especially in the sports world.
