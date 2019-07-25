BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two-and-a-half million dollars in federal funding will now be coming into Western New York to purchase cleaner buses and infrastructure for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

That money comes from the Department of Transportation's Low Or No Emission grant program.

Local lawmakers say that money will be used to buy between eight and 10 electric buses, as well as the necessary charging stations to support them.

