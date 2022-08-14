x
25-year-old seriously injured in Chautauqua County ATV accident

Deputies determined Eli D. Laramie of Boalsburg, PA was driving an ATV on private property when the accident happened.
Credit: WGRZ
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV accident that seriously injured a 25-year-old Pennsylvania man over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with firefighters from the Sherman Fire Department were called to French Creek Road in the town of Sherman just before 3:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of an ATV accident. 

Following an investigation, deputies determined Eli D. Laramie of Boalsburg, PA was driving an ATV on private property when the accident happened. Laramie was flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA to be treated for serious injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, no charges have been filed.

