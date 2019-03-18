BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Monday that Agnes, a 24-year-old giraffe, is receiving end-of-life care.

The zoo said Agnes suffers from advanced arthritis and other health issues that have not improved with treatment.

According to the Buffalo Zoo, Agnes -- a lifelong resident there -- was born on August 8, 1994.

“Agnes has lived a long life and will leave an even longer legacy," Norah Fletchall, the Buffalo Zoo president and CEO, said in a statement.

"It’s a testament to the exceptional work of our teams here at the Zoo that Agnes has lived well into her golden years. Agnes is deeply loved and well cared for here in Buffalo. She will be missed.”

