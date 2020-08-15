Tonawanda man arrested for DWI after driving 114 mph on I-290

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Monday, a Tonawanda man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after being pulled over for allegedly driving 114 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to New York State Police.
Troopers say they pulled over Ashton J. McEvoy, 23, for speeding on Interstate 290 in the Town of Tonawanda. McEvoy was driving a 2008 Honda.
After pulling McEvoy over, troopers say he failed field sobriety tests and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
McEvoy was brought to the State Police barracks in Clarence where a chemical breath test showed his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.17 percent. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
State Police released McEvoy with appearance tickets for Town of Tonawanda Court for future arraignment.