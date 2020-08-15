Tonawanda man arrested for DWI after driving 114 mph on I-290

Ashton J. McEvoy, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after being pulled over for allegedly driving 114 mph in a 55-mph zone.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Monday, a Tonawanda man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after being pulled over for allegedly driving 114 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say they pulled over Ashton J. McEvoy, 23, for speeding on Interstate 290 in the Town of Tonawanda. McEvoy was driving a 2008 Honda.

After pulling McEvoy over, troopers say he failed field sobriety tests and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

McEvoy was brought to the State Police barracks in Clarence where a chemical breath test showed his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.17 percent. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.